North India Battles Heatwave; 47 Degree Celsius In UP, Rajasthan

Churu continued to be the hottest place, recording a maximum of 47.3 degrees Celsius (file)

The intense heatwave sweeping northern India persisted on Wednesday, with the mercury hovering around 47 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh even as there were light rains at isolated places in the region.

There was no relief for the national capital, with the mercury crossing the 44-degrees Celsius mark in some parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, and a low of 29.8 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded the maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Churu continued to be the hottest place, recording a maximum of 47.3 degrees Celsius, even as light rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state.

Among other places, Kota recorded a high of 47 degrees Celsius, followed by Ganganagar at 46.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 46 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 45.1 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 44.5 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

The sweltering heat is likely to persist in most parts of the state over the next 48 hours.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of duststorm/thunderstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in the eastern parts of the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda was the hottest place at 47.2 degrees Celsius (five degrees above normal), followed by Jhansi at 47 degree Celsius (five degrees above normal).

Agra reeled at 45.5 degrees Celsius. Allahabad recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, while the mercury rose to 44.8 degrees Celsius in Etawah.

The meteorological department has also issued a warning of duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightening at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh.

Narnaul recorded the highest temperature in Haryana at 45.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits, the Meteorological Department said.

Hisar recorded a high of 44.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees against the normal, while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani stood at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 deg C, up four notches below normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana reeled at 44.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees more than normal limits. Patiala recorded a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

The MeT has forecast a possibility of light rains at isolated places in the two states until Friday.

In Himachal Pradesh, there was a rise in temperatures by a few notches even as isolated places in the state received rainfall.

Chamba received 13 mm rain, whereas Kalpa got 0.4 mm rain since Tuesday evening, the Met Centre in Shimla said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 43 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius in Keylong. Bilaspur recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius followed by Hamirpur at 40.3 degrees, Kangra 39.6 degrees, Sundernagar 39.7 degrees and Mandi 36.2 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave prevailed in Jammu as well, with the city recording a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.3 degrees Celsius.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies.

The weather office has forecast light rains and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour for Wednesday night and Thursday.

The mercury soared in many parts of Odisha, particularly in the western region. At least 11 places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Jharsuguda became the hottest place in the state, recording 45.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Closely following Jharsuguda was Sambalpur, also in west Odisha, where the temperature jumped to 43.2 degrees Celsius.