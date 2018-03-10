North East Poll Wins Have Helped Unite India: PM Modi PM Modi urged the state's opposition to "combine its experience" with the "youthful energy" of new lawmakers in power for greater progress of Tripura.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi referred to the BJP's win in Assam and Nagaland to emphasise his point (PTI) Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP's victories in the assembly elections in several northeastern states have created an enthusiasm in the country which has helped in "fostering unity" between the people of the region and the rest of India.



Addressing a massive gathering at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Tripura government, PM Modi also urged the state's opposition to "combine its experience" with the "youthful energy" of the new lawmakers in power for greater progress of Tripura.



"Diwali has come again today in Tripura and lamps of progress have been lit up. A new enthusiasm, new energy and a new confidence have born...Very few elections are remembered. And, this election (Tripura) has created history," he said.



The Prime Minister also referred to the BJP's win in other northeastern states such as Assam and Nagaland to emphasise his point.



"What is the reason the whole country is talking about Northeast elections, why the verdicts in those states have been welcomed by people. The reverberations of Northeast can be heard across the country. And, what is the biggest achievement in this... people from other states have got to show their affection for the Northeast. And, this has united the country," PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister, known to use vernacular in his public speeches, made the opening and closing remarks in Bengali, drawing loud cheer from the crowd.



"The new Tripura government is for those people who have voted for it and also for those who didn't vote for it," he said.



PM Modi urged both the "fresh faces" in the newly-installed government and the "experienced hands" in the opposition Left to work together and "combine their strengths".



When outgoing chief minister Manik Sarkar was leaving the stage soon after the swearing-in, PM Modi walked up to him, held his hand and walked together till the exit gate on the massive stage, to send him off.



Chief Minister Biplab Deb then touched Mr Sarkar's feet to seek his blessings.



PM Modi in his speech also said development would be the priority of the new government and with both the Tripura and central governments led by the BJP, "We will move together in the spirit of cooperative federalism".



