North Central Railways Launches Apps For Employees, Passengers

The North Central Railways NCR today launched two mobile apps. (File)

The North Central Railways (NCR) today launched two mobile apps, 'NCR RASTA' and 'Yatri RASTA', for its employees and passengers, respectively, for locating assets and stations.

"NCR RASTA (Railway assets Summerised Tracking Application) and Yatri RASTA (Railway Approach to Station Tracking Application) were launched today by NCR General Manager Rajiv Chaudhry," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya told PTI.

The 'NCR RASTA' app is for the use of railway officers and staff and has exact mapping of all railway assets.

"It will enable railway staff to reach desired asset using Google Navigation in case of any emergency," he said.

Likewise, the 'Yatri RASTA' app will allow general public to locate the railway stations easily. It is already available for smartphones running on Android and can be downloaded free of cost from Google Play Store, Malviya said.

General Manager Mr Chaudhry said the NCR was committed to leveraging the latest technology for making the journey of railway passengers easier, pleasant and memorable.

"We are also committed to the use of cutting-edge technology in better maintenance of railway assets and for handling emergencies. Both these apps are aimed at helping us fulfil our twin objectives of passenger service and asset maintenance," he said.

The were developed by the IT department of the NCR, headed by Chief Manager(IT) Anshoo Pandey, Mr Chaudhry said.