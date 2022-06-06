Norovirus Detected In Kerala: 5-Point Guide To The Contagious Infection

Here is your 5-point guide to the infection:
Norovirus - similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus - is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. The symptoms include acute onset of diarrhoea, vomiting, headaches and body ache.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked to maintain hygiene as the virus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces.
In extreme cases, loss of fluids occur and that could lead to dehydration, the state health department said while urging the people to follow precautions, such as repeatedly washing hands with soap after using the lavatory.
Emerging evidence suggests that the norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity.
According to the official, the first documented norovirus outbreak in Kerala was reported in Alappuzha district in June last year. Around 950 cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases linked to norovirus were reported in 2021 from the Alappuzha municipality and nearby panchayats. The outbreak lasted for a month and a half.