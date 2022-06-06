Norovirus Detected In Kerala: 5-Point Guide To The Contagious Infection

Norovirus - similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus - is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. The symptoms include acute onset of diarrhoea, vomiting, headaches and body ache.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked to maintain hygiene as the virus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces.

In extreme cases, loss of fluids occur and that could lead to dehydration, the state health department said while urging the people to follow precautions, such as repeatedly washing hands with soap after using the lavatory.

Emerging evidence suggests that the norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity.