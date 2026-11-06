'In India On Work Visa': Nora Fatehi Tells Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Actor Nora Fatehi appeared before a Delhi court on Friday as a witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and recorded her statement.

Fatehi, a Canadian citizen with roots in Morocco, told the court that she was in India on a work visa with T-Series, a giant in the Indian music industry.

She also told the court about her visit to Chennai and her meeting with Leena Paulose, Chandrashekhar's wife.

Fatehi appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh at the Rouse Avenue court.

The court has previously summoned her twice.

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Earlier this month, Fatehi's counsel had sought an exemption for the actor from appearance, attracting the court's rebuke.

"This cannot be taken lightly... As a witness, you should have appeared in court. Your conduct is not proper. Don't take the court for granted," the court said.

Chandrashekhar is accused of running an extortion racket that swindled nearly Rs 200 crore from business people.

Police allege the conman and his gang extorted money from Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case.

He allegedly coerced Aditi to transfer the money by impersonating a central government official.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probed the matter and filed a charge sheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

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The actor had been questioned by the EOW over her alleged links with Chandrashekhar and his wife.

Her statement was recorded before a magistrate.

In the supplementary charge sheet, she was later listed as a prosecution witness.

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The police had alleged that the conman had gifted luxury items to many Bollywood actors, including Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In 2022, Fatehi was questioned about a BMW car allegedly gifted to her. She said Sukesh had offered the car, but she didn't accept the gift.