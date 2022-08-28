'Done And Dusted': Twitter Reacts With Memes, Videos To Noida Demolition

Super Tech Twin Towers come crashing down after the use of 3,700 kg explosives

Two illegally constructed skyscrapers in Noida were demolished today, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. The demolition produced a wide plume of dust debris.

Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped and Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and dark humour.

The Supreme Court last year ordered the demolition of the towers in the Noida area after a long legal battle found they violated multiple building regulations and fire safety norms.

Over 3,700 kg (8,100 pounds) of explosives, strategically placed to ensure minimal damage to the area, were used around 2:30 pm.

Thousands had vacated their apartments near the blast site by this morning, and scores of police and emergency personnel were deployed for the demolition of the towers containing 850 unoccupied apartments.

On Twitter, many people said the decision to blow up the towers was a strict action against corruption and would serve as an example and warning for builders and construction companies.



Traffic was being slowly restored after the demolition and firefighters were using water sprinklers to bring the dust levels down around the Apex and Ceyane towers, which had stood on the edge of a busy highway linking Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.