Noida Man Rapes Teen For A Year, Friend Recorded Act For Blackmail: Police

Police tracked the two accused and arrested them on Wednesday (Representational)

A man was arrested in Noida on Wednesday for allegedly raping a teenager for a year and then circulating the videos on WhatsApp that were recorded by his friend, who too has been caught, police said.

The key accused, 26, had spiked the girl's soft drink last year and then raped her at her rented accommodation while his friend, 21, recorded the act, they said.

"The key accused used the video to blackmail the 17-and-half-year-old girl and pressured her into having sex with him for the past one year," a police spokesperson said.

The girl left for her native village at the onset of the coronavirus lockdown after which the accused men shared her objectionable videos on WhatsApp groups, he said.

"The accused also threatened the girl that he would kill her and her family members if she approached the police to report the matter," the spokesperson said.

Police were alerted about the matter on Tuesday and an FIR was registered at the Sector 49 police station. The accused men were tracked down and arrested on Wednesday, he said.

The men have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, causing hurt using poison, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, police said.

Charges have also been pressed against them under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, they added.