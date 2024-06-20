Noida-Based YouTuber Gets Karnataka Police Notice Over Rahul Gandhi Video

Ajeet Bharti has been asked to appear within seven days of receiving the notice

A Noida-based YouTuber was issued a notice today by the Karnataka Police to join its probe over a video featuring Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"The video, titled 'Rahul Trying Hard To Fuel Fire, Naseer Wants Modi in Skull Cap' allegedly intends to create feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill-will between communities," the police notice issued to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti read.

The action came after one BK Bopanna filed a complaint at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru on June 15.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the notice said.

The police directed Mr Bharti to appear before the investigating officer at the High Grounds Police Station at 11 am within seven days of receiving the notice.

The Karnataka Police team landed at the YouTuber's home in Noida's Sector 57 around 1 pm, a local police officer said.

"Our team also reached the house soon and the Karnataka Police left after serving the notice. Usually, it's a procedure that any visiting police team informs their local counterparts but that did not happen in this case," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)