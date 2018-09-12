Nod To Study Funds For Children Of Jammu And Kashmir Cops Killed On Duty

The expenses of school education would be would be borne by the education department.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Wednesday that it would bear the school expenses of the children of policemen killed in terrorism-related violence in the state.

The state administrative council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved the proposal of bearing the education expenses of up to two children of such personnel till Class XII. It would be borne by the education department, an official spokesperson said.

It also sanctioned the enhancement of the ex-gratia to the families of such personnel. It will enhance the existing cumulative ex-gratia relief from Rs 48 lakh to Rs 70 lakh for police personnel and from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for special police officers.