No Vada Pav, Samosa In And Outside Maharashtra Schools: Food Body's Diktat

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has banned the sale, free distribution and advertising of junk food in and around schools, in a bid to encourage healthier eating habits among children.

What The New Order Says

Foods high in fat, trans-fat, sugar and salt, commonly known as HFSS foods, can no longer be sold, given away or promoted within school premises or within a 50-metre radius of them. This applies to every school in the state, be it government-run, aided, private, residential, or affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, State Board or any other board. The order is expected to cover around 1.08 lakh schools and nearly two crore students.

Under the order, items such as vada pav, samosas, deep-fried snacks, chips, cold drinks, sugary beverages, chocolates and ice cream will be off limits within schools and their surrounding 50-metre zone.

Announcing the order on Wednesday, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the move is part of the state's ongoing "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, adding that providing safe and nutritious food to children remains a government priority.

He said, "Our goal is to ensure safe food reaches every child in Maharashtra. This will foster a culture of healthy eating and help build a healthy society."

Licensing Rules For School Canteens

The order also makes clear that it applies uniformly across all education boards. School canteens, hostel canteens, Mid-Day Meal (PM-POSHAN) kitchens, Anganwadi centres and all food suppliers to schools will now need a valid FSSAI licence and registration.

Schools will now be expected to:

Put up a Food Safety Display Board

Appoint a food safety supervisor

Implement the "Eat Right School" campaign

Promote health and wellness activities

Ensure safe drinking water, clean kitchens, proper food storage and hygiene

Mundhe said the primary responsibility for enforcing these rules lies with school principals and management. The School Education Department will oversee compliance in government and government-aided schools, while other education boards and local bodies will carry out their own monitoring.

He added that the FDA will soon begin inspection drives across the state. Schools found breaking the rules could face notices, suspension or cancellation of licences, seizure of food items, and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Mundhe said the objective is not simply to impose restrictions but also to build awareness about healthy eating among children and parents. Workshops with school management will be held at the district and taluka levels, with a focus on encouraging nutritious eating through the "Eat Right School" campaign.

The order gives effect to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) "Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School Regulations, 2020." The state government believes it will help lower the risk of obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle-related illnesses among children, while building healthier eating habits in schools.