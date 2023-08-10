"No-Trust Vote Is Always Lucky For Us": PM Modi Takes Dig At Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the No-Confidence Motion in parliament this afternoon turned out an occasion for scourging the Opposition and showcasing the achievements of the government. Such events are "lucky" for him, PM Modi said, for these turn out to be a test of the Opposition. The people judge them and return the BJP to power with a bigger mandate. "Whichever institution they speak against, their luck turns around... You have decided that NDA and BJP will return with a record mandate," he said.

Recalling the last No-Confidence Motion moved by Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party in 2018, PM Modi said, "Even then I had said, the motion is not a floor test of our government but theirs... When voting happened, they fell short".

"When we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence in them. NDA and BJP got more votes. In a way, the Opposition No-Confidence Motion is a good omen for us," he added.

Beginning his speech with a series of jabs at the Opposition, PM Modi said they had "betrayed" the people by not allowing any discussion to take place on important bills in the monsoon session. They have shown that for them, "dal" (party) is bigger than "desh" (the country).

The Opposition, he said, is bowling a series of "no-balls" from which the government is scoring sixes.

"Their favourite slogan is Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi (your grave will be dug). But for me, their abuse and unparliamentary words are like tonic. Why do they do this? I believe the Opposition has received a secret boon -- anyone they speak against end up flourishing. I am an example. They spoke against the banking sectors. They got experts from outside. They spread rumours. The state banks' profits doubled," he said.

"They said such terrible things about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). They said HAL is destroyed, finished. HAL workers were provoked. They said such bad things that HAL today is reaching new heights. A similar thing happened with LIC (Life Insurance Corporation)," he added.

History shows that "Congress and its friends have no faith in India and its capabilities, PM Modi said.

"Pakistan attacked our borders and sent terrorists regularly. Kashmir was burning in the fires of terrorism. But the Congress trusted Hurriyat, separatists, and those who roamed with a Pakistani flag. We did surgical strikes. But they didn't believe us. They believed Pakistan," he added amid angry slogan-shouting by the Opposition MPs.

Halfway into the speech, the Opposition started the "Manipur, Manipur" chant. But the Prime Minister pushed on, accusing the INDIA bloc of dividing the very name of the country. In Bengaluru – after the Congress victory in the Karnataka Elections -- they performed the "last rites" of the UPA, he said.

"I had extended my condolences then… Then, to keep themselves alive, they took the support of the NDA. But as habit, they added the 'I' of ghamand (arrogance). They stole NDA. They broke up India with dots - I.N.D.I.A," he added.