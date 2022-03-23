No State For Dalits: Mayawati Demands President's Rule In Rajasthan

Mayawati demanded imposition of President's rule in Rajasthan over atrocities on Dalits, tribals

Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and Adivasis (tribals), BSP chief Mayawati today demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state.

The Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP chief cited various cases of atrocities on Dalits and tribals in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

"Incidents of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis (tribals) have increased tremendously under the Congress government of Rajasthan. Recently, the rape of Dalit girls in Didwana and Dholpur, the killing of a Dalit youth with a tractor in Alwar and the murder of a Dalit youth in Pali, Jodhpur has shaken Dalit samaj," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

2. इससे यह स्पष्ट है कि राजस्थान में खासकर दलितों व आदिवासियों की सुरक्षा करने में वहां की कांग्रेसी सरकार पूरी तरह से विफल रही है। अतः यह उचित होगा कि इस सरकार को बर्खास्त कर वहां राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया जाए। बी.एस.पी की यह मांग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 23, 2022

It is clear, she added, that the Congress government had completely failed in Rajasthan, particularly in protecting Dalits and Adivasis.

"Therefore, it would be appropriate to dismiss this government and impose President's rule there. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati said.



