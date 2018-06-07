No Salary Change For Mukesh Ambani This Year Too. Here's How Much He Gets Mukesh Ambani's salary package includes salary and allowances, perquisites, other benefits, and commission payable.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mukesh Ambani has total assets of $40.1 billion. (File) Mumbai: India's richest man Mukesh Ambani has kept his salary unchanged for the 10th consecutive year. The Reliance Industries chairman will get an annual package of Rs 15 crore this year. The company's annual report released today said that Mr Ambani's decision shows "his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels".



"Compensation of Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, has been set at Rs 15 crore, reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels," the report said.



Mukesh Ambani's salary package includes salary and allowances, perquisites, other benefits, and commission payable.



who has total assets worth $40.1 billion, became richer by $16.9 billion in 2018. He moved up to the 19th global rank on the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide. In 2017, he had ranked 33rd with $23.2 billion.



A report in business magazine Forbes had said that India had 121 billionaires and Mukesh Ambani was the richest among them.



In 2017, there were 102 Indians on the list.



Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man with assets valued at $112 billion. He overtook Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates whose fortunes are valued at $90 billion.



With inputs from IANS



