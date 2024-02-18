'No Rift In Cadre In Baramati': Ajit Pawar Over Supriya Sule vs Wife Fight

Ajit Pawar said candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will be selected carefully (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said his party cadre stands united in the Baramati constituency. The remark comes amid speculation about a potential face-off between his wife and sitting MP Supriya Sule, who is also his cousin.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party event at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, he said candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be selected carefully after considering various aspects.

"No rift. Harmony prevails in the NCP's rank in Baramati," Ajit Pawar said responding to a query.

Notably, speculations are rife that Mr Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar may be the NCP contestant from Baramati, the Pawar family stronghold, against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar.

"Candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be selected after careful consideration," Ajit Pawar said.

The Ajit Pawar-ld NCP is part of the Mahayuti government, which also comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Ajit Pawar ruled out any discord between him and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil amid speculation that the latter's daughter is set to make her political debut.

"Discussions will be held with BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekar Bawankule, and Harshvardhan Patil in this regard," he said.

He said the state government's decision to provide free education to girls from families with an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh aligned with the principles of social justice which underscores Maharashtra's commitment to inclusive progress.

NCP leader Praful Patel said the world and India are changing for the better and appealed to party workers to embrace this change.

The party's Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare said the party visualises a progressive and inclusive Maharashtra.

