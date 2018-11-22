No Report Cards For Students Refusing Vaccination In Meghalaya District

The vaccination in East Khasi Hills was low as many students refused it in school. (Representative)

School students who refuse to go for Measles-Rubella vaccination will not receive their annual examination report cards in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, an official said today.

The vaccination programme was launched in the state on September 24 amid apprehension among many parents that the injection would make their children ill.

"I have asked the District School Education Officer to instruct all the schools not to publish annual examination results of those students not given Measles-Rubella vaccines and apply the same for new admission," Peter S Dkhar, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills, said.

The directive was issued since the Measles-Rubella vaccination drive in the district saw very low numbers as many students refused it in the schools.

Mr Dkhar, who is also the Chairman of District Task Force for Immunisation, said the results would be published only after the parents submit in writing the reason why their children were not allowed to be administered the vaccines.

The Khasi Students' Union and Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People's have expressed their strong opposition to the government's directive saying that it violates the rights of students.

Nearly 4 lakh of the 13 lakh children between nine months and 15 years of age in Meghalaya have been vaccinated against measles and rubella.

Compared to the 10 districts, East Khasi Hills, which is at the centre of the state, recorded the lowest percentage of children being vaccinated.