'Hope This Inspires...': UK Billionaire Richard Branson Shares School Report Card From 65 Years Ago

Mr Branson talked about "going through school with undiagnosed dyslexia".

British billionaire Richard Branson recently took to Facebook to share his school report card from 65 years ago. In his post, the founder of Virgin Group delighted his followers with a sneak peek into his childhood and recounted the "bad reviews" he received from his teachers. He also talked about "going through school with undiagnosed dyslexia" - a learning disorder characterised by difficulty reading and writing. "I stumbled across this school report from the Easter break, 65 years ago," the business magnet captioned the post.

"It felt very fitting to hear that I was "very backward" in spelling and reading - as I get set to launch my audiobook next week," Mr Branson continued, referencing the new version of his 'Losing and Finding my Virginity' memoir. "In case you can't read the handwriting, here are a few highlights," he shared.

In his post, Mr Branson shared how his teachers wrote that he has a "bad memory", "below standard" performance, and is "very backwards".

"Classics: 'Very keen, but handicapped by a bad memory. Some progress'. Mathematics: 'The first half of the term saw a great improvement in his work, but once he began to get onto really new processes his keenness declined, and his standard dropped'" the billionaire shared.

"French: 'A slight improvement this term but his work is still below standard'. English: 'He is still very backward in this subject, especially in spelling and reading - constant practice in the latter is necessary'. Drawing: "If he took a little care he could be good'" he continued.

According to the photo, the school card was from1959 when Mr Branson was a student at Scaitcliffe, a prep school for boys aged six to 13 in Englefield Green, England.

"Going through school with undiagnosed dyslexia wasn't at all fun, but I'm glad I didn't let it squash my big ideas. I hope this inspires anyone out there who might be struggling at school right now. Just remember there's a whole lot more to life out there, and one day you'll be able to look back on these reports and smile," Mr Branson concluded.

The billionaire shared the post on March 31. Since then, it has amassed more than 34,000 reactions and over 3,000 comments. "Your life is one that reminds me to never give up on the BIG ideas .. and also to be aware the words that I use on children because these settle in little hearts," wrote one user.

"I'm just reading this to my 11 year old who is finding school a struggle right now. Thank you for this," shared another.

"A legend you were and are thank you for inspiring so many to draw outside the lines," expressed a third user. "Love this. Gives so many of us hope of what we can achieve when we listen to ourselves and follow our dreams," commented another.