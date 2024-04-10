'Aadujeevitham' Actor KR Gokul Shares Pic Of His Extreme Physical Transformation

Actor KR Gokul played the role of Hakim in the film.

Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' has been receiving acclaim ever since its release late last month. The movie, directed by Blessy, is based on Benyamin's bestselling 2008 novel of the same name and tells the true story of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala forced into slavery on a remote goat farm in a Middle Eastern country. Following the release, people congratulated actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran for his dramatic physical transformation for his role. However, there is another actor from 'Aadujeevitham' who deserves recognition just as much for his part.

Actor KR Gokul, who played the role of Hakim in the film, lost 28 kg for his role. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of his extreme transformation and revealed that he lost a lot of weight for the part. KR Gokul claimed he took inspiration for the role from Hollywood star Christian Bale, who lost several kgs in his film 'Machinist'. He even shared a picture of himself striking the pose of Bale from the movie and wrote a long post about his inspiration.

Take a look below:

"In preparing for my role in the movie Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, I sought inspiration from Christian Bale's remarkable dedication. His portrayal of an insomniac, Trevor Reznik, in the 2004 thriller, The Machinist, where he dropped 28 kg through a strict diet of water, an apple and one cup of coffee daily, deeply impressed me. Bale's performance elevated the film to cult status, and I offer this tribute to his talent and artistry as a devoted admirer of his work," the actor wrote in his post.

Also Read | "Just A Character Appearance": Jackie Chan Shares Health Update As Fans Express Concern

KR Gokul shared the picture just a few days back and since then the post has received a lot of praise from social media users.

"Prithviraj is an established actor... And u r a just beginner.. Still u compete to reach his level.... Both acting wise and dedication also," wrote one user. "Your efforts and hard work has indeed paid off! Congratulations on the success and best wishes for an exciting journey ahead," expressed another.

"Saw the movie yesterday. Personally speaking, you have done better than Prithviraj. Really touched by the emotions you have put up as an actor. Long way to go," commented a third user. "Uffff out of words bro @kr_gokul , this was unhealthy af. Respect and looking forward to more amazing performances from you in upcoming movies," wrote a third user.