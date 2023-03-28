No Proposal Being Considered To Make Sanskrit Official Language: Centre

There is no proposal under Centre's consideration to make Sanskrit an official language

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to make Sanskrit communication and official language, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Lok Sabha.

The minister's written answer came in response to a question posed by BJP member Subrat Pathak, who asked whether the government proposes to make Sanskrit the communication and official language in addition to Hindi.

"No, Sir. There is no proposal under consideration of the government to make Sanskrit as communication and official language. As per Article 343 (1) of the Constitution of India, the official language of the Union is Hindi in Devanagari script," Mr Mishra said.



