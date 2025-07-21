Have To Remove Fake Voters: Poll Body To Top Court On Bihar Roll Revision

The Election Commission has denied the allegations of tweaking with the voter list in Bihar that multiple opposition parties have claimed in court.



In its reply filed in the Supreme Court on the SIR issue in Bihar, the Commission said it was fulfilling its constitutional responsibility to remove fake voters from the voter list, with which the voters do not have any problem.

The commission also raised questions alleging "misleading news" being run in a section of media regarding Special Intensive Revision (of electoral rolls) dubbed SIR.