No Possibility Of Fresh Lockdown In Maharashtra, Assures Health Minister

Maharashtra reported 4,313 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths on Friday. (File)

Lockdown would not be imposed in Maharashtra in coming days, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

“There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” he told reporters.

“The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time,” he added.

Maharashtra reported 4,313 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)