'No Place For Crime In UP': Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a "safe" and "riot-free" state, and is set to become the first choice of investors.

Addressing a 'Prabuddha Jan Sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals) here, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will soon turn into the country's leading economy.

"There is no place for crime, hooligans or miscreants in UP and the state is progressing. The criminals are in jails or have fled the state. Due to this, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the first choice of investors," the chief minister said at the event where he launched 30 development projects worth Rs 424 crores.

"Due to the safe atmosphere in the state, the brass city of Moradabad is scaling new heights. The talented and skilled craftsmen are giving recognition to the country. The BJP's arrival in 2017 has given appropriate encouragement to the potential of the region for it to prosper," he stressed.

Traders, women and youth are all safe in Moradabad due to the strong rule of law, he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that 37,000 poor people have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana in Moradabad while loans have been given to vendors under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said, "The brass business of Moradabad was on the verge of closure during the SP's regime. The SP did not take any initiatives for it." "After the formation of the BJP government, the CNG (compressed natural gas) and PNG (piped natural gas) were delivered for proper operation of furnaces. Moradabad's business has reached exports worth Rs 14,000 to 15,000 crores due to CNG-powered furnaces," he said.

Mr Adityanath called upon the intellectuals at the event to contribute towards the success of the upcoming Global Investors' Summit in February to fulfil the vision of turning the state into a USD 1 trillion economy.

