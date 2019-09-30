No Permission For Congress March In UP For Jailed Shahjahanpur Student

The Congress leaders wanted to march from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow.

Congress leaders were today refused permission to take out a march in support of the jailed law student who has accused the BJP's Chinmayanand of rape.The Congress leaders wanted to march from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow in solidarity with the student.

Party leader Jitin Prasada has been put under house arrest and three others have been detained.

The 23-year-old student was arrested by the police last week in a case of extortion filed by Chinmayanand's aides. Her family alleges that the police dragged her out of their home without even her slippers. The law student has spent the last four days in prison.

The woman says the police refused to register her rape complaint last month, after which she filed a case in Delhi. Chinmayanand has been charged under a watered down sub-section of the rape law on "misusing authority for sexual intercourse". On the other hand, the woman has been charged with trying to extort Rs. 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The SIT said she had "confessed".

Chinmayanand, who was arrested earlier this month on charges that he misused his authority and induced the student to have sex with him, continues to be in a hospital.

The young woman has accused him of rape and blackmail for over a year.

