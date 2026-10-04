"No Pass, No Goal": Bhagwant Mann's Hockey Jab At Punjab Congress. New Chief Pargat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated hockey legend Pargat Singh today on his appointment as Punjab Congress president, but used a hockey analogy to take a political swipe at the party's internal differences. Calling himself a "fan" of Pargat Singh because of his love for hockey, Mann said he often addressed him as "Captain Sahib" in the Punjab assembly.

Mann said in a democracy, Pargat Singh was free to be part of any political party and congratulated him on taking charge.

But there was a pointed message too for the new Congress chief. He said he hoped Pargat Singh's team members would pass the ball to him.

"I hope his team members also pass him the ball, because without a pass, no goal can be scored," Mann said.

The remark comes amid the Congress's recent internal differences, leadership changes and factional tensions in Punjab ahead of next year's assembly polls.

Pargat Singh's elevation comes after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepped down as the state Congress president.

Mann's hockey metaphor carried a clear political message: Pargat Singh may be the new "captain", but he will need support and coordination from his teammates to move the party forward.

On Friday, the Congress named Singh, a former Olympic hockey captain, its state unit chief.The move came two days after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepped down and replaces one Jat Sikh with another, keeps the community equation intact.

With the 2027 assembly elections approaching, Pargat Singh faces the task of bringing different Congress camps together and ensuring that the party functions as a united team.