37.43 Lakh Women Received Rs 1,291 Crore As 'Sanman Rashi': Bhagwant Mann

Financial empowerment rang true for women across Punjab as their mobile phones buzzed with SMS alerts, confirming the direct transfer of Rs 1,291 crore in 'Sanman Rashi' into the bank accounts of over 37.43 million beneficiaries.

During a massive gathering in Abohar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna was aimed at bringing one crore women under its ambit, with nearly 80 lakh registrations already completed. Describing it as a social revolution that would strengthen women's financial independence and self-respect, the Chief Minister announced that all registered beneficiaries would receive their payments together on January 1 as a New Year gift, reiterating that his government was returning public money to people through schools, hospitals, roads, canals and Rs 10 lakh health insurance coverage.

Sharing a few snippets from this occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: "Today, during a massive gathering in Abohar for the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', Sanman Rashi worth Rs 1,291 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 37.43 lakh mothers and sisters across Punjab. This scheme is a 'Social Revolution' that will economically empower our daughters and sisters and strengthen their self-respect. Our target is to bring one crore women of Punjab under this scheme. We are continuously working to fulfil our promise of ensuring financial freedom for the women of Punjab."

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, "The Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna is not merely a financial assistance scheme but a social revolution aimed at strengthening the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of mothers and daughters. The initiative will ensure financial freedom for women by putting money directly into their hands, enabling them to make independent decisions and lead a life of dignity."

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that even women belonging to the families of his political rivals in the Akali Dal (Badal) and Congress are receiving benefits under the scheme, yet their leaders continued to criticise it merely to please their political masters. He reiterated that the AAP government is committed to serving every eligible woman without political discrimination, as public welfare was above party politics.

"The money being distributed under the scheme belongs to the common people, who contribute to the state exchequer through their taxes. The state government is simply returning people's money to them through welfare initiatives and development programmes. When ordinary citizens pay taxes, they have every right to receive quality facilities, social security and a better quality of life in return," he said.

"The government had already disbursed Rs 2,643.71 crore to 76.35 lakh women under the scheme. With today's transfer, the total financial assistance distributed has reached Rs 3,934.80 crore," he added.

Appreciating the contribution of women engaged in facilitating registrations, the Chief Minister said, "A total of 1,37,723 Satkar Sakhis are engaged in facilitating registrations under the scheme. Incentives amounting to Rs 51.30 crore will be provided to these Satkar Sakhis for their contribution, while Anganwadi workers engaged in the registration process will also receive incentives worth Rs 25 crore. The government is ensuring that those working at the grassroots level are duly recognised and rewarded for their efforts."

The next instalment will also bring smiles to women's faces on December 1, followed by another transfer on January 1, when the assistance for three months will be credited to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries, he promised.

He also took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and the BJP.

"These parties have nothing constructive to offer to the people of Punjab and are united only by their hunger for political power. The Akali Dal, which failed to answer for the painful incidents of sacrilege, has been reduced to the Badal family and a handful of close associates. The Congress, on the other hand, is a divided house where its own leaders are constantly at loggerheads with one another," he said.

"These political parties are hand in glove with each other, with their sole agenda being to grab power and protect their vested interests. Abohar has suffered due to years of family-centric politics, which held back its development and deprived its people of the progress they deserved. The people of Punjab have already made up their minds to give the Aam Aadmi Party another opportunity to serve the state in 2027," he added.

He said the AAP government will continue to work tirelessly for the progress of Punjab, the empowerment of women, the welfare of every household and the creation of a prosperous future for the coming generations.

"Our government is working for the people and has provided free electricity to households, jobs to over 70,000 youth without corruption, improved roads, closed toll plazas saving Rs 70 lakh daily, imparted quality education and healthcare, and built infrastructure, besides undertaking several other key initiatives. The government is working tirelessly for the development of villages, for which grants are being given. To wean away the youth from the menace of drugs, 3,100 sports stadiums are being constructed in the state," he added.

Emphasising the importance of education, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The state government has prioritised education and taken pathbreaking initiatives in the education sector to transform the lives of people. No freebie or concession card can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state. Education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living. Our government is making tireless efforts to improve the standard of education to empower the common people."