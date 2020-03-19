No One Allowed Within 1 km Of Rajasthan Family Tested For Coronavirus

The samples of the patients will be brought to Jaipur for testing (Representational)

A couple and their 2-year-old daughter, who had recently returned from Italy, were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, prompting the Rajasthan government to impose gathering restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the entire state.

The patients belong to Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and had returned from Italy on March 8.

The Rajasthan government also imposed a curfew within 1 km of their residence.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after holding a review meeting directed the imposition of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

The chief minister has also directed the government and private schools to stop parent-teacher meetings and the admission processes till March 31.

Earlier, the patients' samples were sent to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital for testing.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said they are being brought to Jaipur for treatment. He said all those people who came in their contact will be screened.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials that people should be advised through loudspeakers at religious places and public places to avoid gatherings.

He has also directed the shutting down of public and government libraries.

The chief minister told officials to develop testing facilities at Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur and Jhunjhunu besides doubling the testing capacity in Jaipur.

The chief minister asked officials to talk to the Ministry of External Affairs about the safety of the Rajasthan residents stranded abroad.

He directed full screening of passengers arriving by air from abroad near the airport. Three hotels have been identified for this purpose.

Mr Gehlot said there will be no shortage of resources in the state to deal with the situation. Isolation and other facilities should be developed through the State Disaster Response Fund at the district-level, he said.