3 Of 4 Coronavirus-Hit Patients Successfully Recover In Rajasthan: Official

Three of the four patients who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan have tested negative and have been declared coronavirus-free, a senior official said on Sunday.

"A 69-year-old Italian man and an 85-year-old man based in Jaipur have tested negative twice. Both are now coronavirus-free," senior health official Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The 70-year-old wife of the Italian man, who was also infected by the virus, had tested negative a few days ago, after being treated at the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

The Italian woman has been shifted to the Rajasthan University of Medical Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, while the two others are admitted to the SMS Hospital.

A total of four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and three of them have now become free from the virus.

The fourth patient, a 24-year-old man who tested positive on Saturday, is also admitted to the SMS Hospital.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot complimented the doctors and staff of the SMS Hospital for their efforts.

"Happy to share, 3 corona patients, including 2 senior citizens wd comorbid issues at SMS hospital, have been treated successfully & their test reports are now negative. My heartiest compliments to SMS doctors & staff for their commendable & dedicated service in treating corona patients," he said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister held a video-conference with district collectors and reviewed the situation.

He directed the officials to raise awareness on coronavirus through pamphlets, banners, hoarding, short films etc.

Mr Gehlot said people should be encouraged to avoid crowded places.

He also said there should be no black-marketing of masks and hand sanitisers.

The Jaisalmer collector informed the Chief Minister that 236 people, who reached Jaisalmer from Iran on Sunday morning, were kept at the isolation facility of the Army.

He said the samples of two of them were collected after they showed coronavirus-like symptoms and the rest were healthy.

The 236 people, who were evacuated from Iran, reached Jaisalmer in two Air India planes.