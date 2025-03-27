"No Odds Can Stop Willpower": Gautam Adani Praises Employee's Wheelchair Bungee Jump

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani shared a video of a group employee harnessed along with his wheelchair performing a bungee jump in Rishikesh.

"Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement," Mr Adani wrote. He added that Mr Mehta's leap signifies that "no odds, no fear, can stop willpower".

Kay, you don't just inspire us - you redefine what it… pic.twitter.com/n1CTvFKtsQ — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 27, 2025

In February, Mr Adani pledged Rs 10,000 crore to social causes at his son Jeet Adani's wedding to Diva Shah. The couple had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year.

The cause of persons with disabilities is a subject close to Jeet's heart. During an appearance on Shark Tank India, he suggested that the popular TV show must have an episode centered around what can be done for entrepreneurs with disabilities and those working for persons with disabilities.