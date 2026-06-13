No New Aadhaar For Those Above 18 In Assam Without Extra Verification Step

In a significant move aimed at strengthening identity verification mechanisms, the Assam cabinet has approved restrictions on Aadhaar enrolment for adults in the state. Under the revised policy, individuals aged 18 years and above will no longer be able to obtain Aadhaar cards through the existing enrolment process.

The decision is part of the state government's efforts to prevent suspected illegal immigrants from securing Aadhaar documents through fraudulent means and to reinforce scrutiny over identity verification.

While Aadhaar registration for minors will continue, those who are 18 and above will have to go through an additional layer of verification before any Aadhaar-related services or updates are processed.

State authorities believe the measure will help ensure that only eligible residents are included in the identification database.

The cabinet has entrusted deputy commissioners with the responsibility of examining and approving cases needing verification. Officials say this will introduce greater accountability and strengthen oversight in the enrollment process.

According to the government, the revised framework seeks to protect the credibility of the Aadhaar system and curb attempts by unauthorised individuals to obtain identity documents.

However, certain exemptions have been provided under the new arrangement. Members of Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities and Tea Tribe populations will receive relaxation from the stricter provisions, considering their unique demographic and documentation circumstances.

The policy comes amid the state's continued focus on identifying and preventing illegal migration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh, with the government asserting that robust verification procedures are essential to maintaining the integrity of official records.