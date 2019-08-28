'No Need For Teaching Sex Education In Schools': RSS-Linked Body

The RSS affiliate said wherever sex education has been implemented, it had negative effects

There is no need for sex education in schools or making it part of curriculum under the new education policy proposed by the centre as it will have a negative impact on children, an educational body affiliated to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said on Tuesday.

The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), founded by educationist Dinanath Batra, suggested there can be "need-based counselling" for students and parents.

The National Education Policy draft, which was given to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in May this year, states that sex education will be included in secondary school studies on topics like consent, harassment, respect for women, safety, family planning, and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

The RK Kasturirangan committee, which prepared the draft policy, was constituted by the centre.

"There is no need for teaching sex education in schools or making it a part of curriculum. If required, counselling can be provided for a student in schools," SSUN secretary Atul Kothari told reporters, strongly objecting to the use of the word "sex".

He said it is important for parents to be counselled too. Students in schools "should be taught about human body, its structure and parts, which is already being done through science subject", Mr Kothari said.

On why he was opposing sex education in schools, Mr Kothari said wherever it was implemented, it had negative effects and should be avoided.

The SSUN says it is working to "Indianise" and find and establish alternatives to the present education system in the country by changing syllabus, methods and policy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.