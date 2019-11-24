'No Morality Left' In NCP: Bihar Party Leader Anwarul Haq Quits

NCP's Ajit Pawar formed government with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra, Bihar party's state secretary Anwarul Haq resigned citing that the party lacks "morality".

"Now there is no morality left in the NCP, therefore it is not possible to remain in this party," he said in Katihar today.

The comments from Mr Haq came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar formed the government with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra on Saturday.

"Forming an alliance with the small enemy Shiv Sena was still acceptable but with the big enemy BJP is not at all acceptable," he added.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Mr Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Earlier today, the top court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.