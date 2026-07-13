'No Mediation, Only Court Ruling': Both Sides In 3 Temple-Mosque Disputes

Hindu litigants and Muslim religious bodies in three major temple-mosque disputes in Uttar Pradesh - Gyanvapi in Varanasi, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, and Jama Masjid in Sambhal - have declined a Supreme Court invitation to resolve the disputes through mediation.

All parties had been invited to the Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonization Across Nation, and a special three-day Lok Adalat starting August 21.

However, all of them informed the court they do not wish to participate.

The parties argued the disputes involve competing claims over places of worship that raise constitutional and legal questions requiring authoritative judicial determination. They also said the matters involve issues of significant public and historical importance. In their view, therefore, such disputes should be decided by the courts on the legal merits of each case.

With the offer declined, each case is now expected to continue through the regular judicial process.

Gyanvapi row

The Hindu side has claimed the Mughal-era mosque was built over the destroyed remains of a Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Multiple suits have been filed seeking the right to worship in parts of the complex and challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits altering the status of any religious site as it existed before Independence. The Muslim side, led by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, has cited the law to seek protection for the structure.

Mathura row

The controversy relates to the mosque built during Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's reign, which is alleged to have been constructed after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Hindu side has argued that a 1968 compromise between the temple and mosque is legally untenable and has filed 18 suits seeking possession of the land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque structure, restoration of the temple, and a permanent injunction.

Sambhal row

The controversy erupted after a petition was filed by advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain and others.

Jain, also known for his involvement in the Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi disputes, claimed the mosque had been built on the ruins of a temple dedicated to Lord Kalki.

The petition alleged the mosque was constructed after the destruction of the temple during Babur's invasion in 1526-27. The petitioners argued that historical texts, including Baburnamah and Ain-e-Akbari, document the destruction of the temple by Babur.

The court ordered a survey in November 2024. The Muslim community, including the mosque's management committee, strongly opposed the survey.

Tensions escalated after a second survey was scheduled in November. Hundreds of locals, fearing a repeat of the Babri Masjid demolition, gathered to resist. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with protesters throwing stones and setting vehicles on fire.