No Meals On Domestic Flights Under 2 Hours To Cut Covid Risk: Centre

The new rule will come into effect on Thursday, the civil aviation ministry said.

There will be no meals on domestic flights under two hours to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections starting Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.

Battling a ferocious second wave of infections, India is undergoing its worst phase of the coronavirus and overtook Brazil on Monday for the second spot in the tally of nations with the highest cases.

Issuing a set of new rules for flights, the ministry on Monday said, airlines can serve pre-packaged meals with disposable cutlery and plates on flights longer than two hours.

"Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service.. the servicing of in-flight meals to be staggered among the adjacent seats as far as possible," it said.

When scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after coronavirus lockdown last year, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

The ministry said it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights considering "the increasing threat of COVID-19 and its variants".