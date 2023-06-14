'No Lungi Or Nightie In Common Areas': Housing Society Imposes Bizarre Dress Code

The circular, dated June 10, was issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA

Noida: The Residents' welfare association (RWA) of a society in Greater Noida has urged its resident to be mindful of their attire when in common areas and park facilities.

The circular, dated June 10, was issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA and it soon went viral on social media. The notice requested the residents to not step out of their flats wearing "lungis and nighties". The notice received criticism online for its attempt to police people's personal choices.

The notice with the title "Dress code for walking in the premises of the society" was issued by the RWA of Himsagar Society in Phi-2, Greater Noida.

It read, "It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour... Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear."

"This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose. If women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men and if men wear Lungis that would be uncomfortable for women as well so we need to respect each other," CK Kalra, RWA President told ANI.

UP: A society in Greater Noida imposes dress code, and bans nighties and lungies in the society premises



This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose. If women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men… pic.twitter.com/l0ivqq9gOG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2023

The notice triggered an array of comments. While some appreciated the move, others criticised it.

A user wrote, "Nighties and lungis are a bit inappropriate for walking in public places this is declared old-school thinking these days but some dressing protocols have to be followed."

"I am sorry but this is not inclusive. They needed to ban cartoon printed boxer shorts and night suits in prints and checks masquerading as sportswear too," another user wrote.

"Yet another instance of RWA acting like a khap panchayat," the third user wrote.

"Does Freedom of Expression not include Sartorial Expression," the fourth user wrote.

"Don't know. Now these issues don't amuse me anymore. We are a society with weird priorities," the fifth commented.

