Will Go By Rules On Resignation of Lawmakers, Says Karnataka Speaker

No legislator has sought any appointment with me, says Karnataka Speaker

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar today said that he would go by the rules while taking a call on the resignation of the lawmakers.

"I have certain rules. I will go by that. Then the decision will be taken. I have to be responsible. Certain things in law are implied. Office of the Speaker should behave responsibly. No time frame is mentioned there," he said when reporters asked him if the resignation of lawmakers (MLAs) has been accepted.

Mr Kumar further said, "The clause says if the Speaker is convinced that the resignations are voluntary and genuine he can accept. Otherwise, I don't know. I am not a well-read man. I have to see."

Earlier, the Speaker said that no lawmaker had sought any appointment with him and if someone wanted to meet him, he was available in the office.

"Till now, no MLA has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," he said.



"I am no way related to the current political developments in the state. I am acting as per the Constitution," he added.

The Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he was confident that the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition will survive.

He said, "I am confident that the government will survive and the government will stay. I am confident about that."

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, mentioned that Rajnath Singh said that they (BJP) did not know about the political situation in Karnataka. "However, BS Yeddyurappa is also saying the same thing, but he is sending his PA to pick up all our ministers," he said.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too claimed that they will overcome the current crisis in the state.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday accused the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha.

"The BJP doesn't want the Congress to be in power anywhere, be it in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Karnataka. They are conspiring to topple the government in Karnataka. This unholy attempt to topple the government in Karnataka and the cheap ways employed in doing so are harming democracy," Adhir Chowdhury had told ANI.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis on Saturday following the resignation of their 11 lawmakers - eight from the Congress and three from the JDS.

