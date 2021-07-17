No Kanwar Yatra In UP, Announce Organisers After State Government Request

The Kanwar Yatra had been cancelled last year, too, amid the first COVID-19 wave.

Uttar Pradesh will not hold Kanwar Yatra this year too, organisers of the religious event have said. The move to cancel Kanwar Yatra amid the COVID-19 pandemic comes a day after the Supreme Court gave the Yogi Adityanath government time till Monday to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the religious event. The Supreme Court had said it was giving the state "one more opportunity to reconsider" or else, it would pass orders.

"On the request of the UP government, Kanwar associations have decided to cancel Kanwar Yatra in UP," said a state government spokesperson.

Every year, some 30 million Kanwariyas or devotees of Lord Shiva from northern states walk or drive down in groups to collect water from the Ganga in Haridwar and offer it at temples of Lord Shiva back home.

The looming threat of a Covid third wave months after a deadly second wave that killed over 2.5 lakh people, however, have led the organisers to reconsider their decision to hold the religious event. Crowding and lack of social distancing could worsen the pandemic, experts have said.