No Indian Should Be Worried About Assam's List: BJP Chief Amit Shah

Amit Shah demanded that all political parties must clarify their stand on the NRC issue

BJP chief Amit Shah today said no Indian should be worried about Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC), asserting that names of genuine citizens will not be deleted.

"Opposition is politicising this issue for vote-bank politics. The NRC is an issue about national security and national security is most important for us," he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Shah demanded that all political parties must clarify their stand on the NRC issue.

Advertisement

"NRC was at the heart of the Assam Accord. No Indian citizen should be worried about the NRC. For us, NRC is key to security of the country," he said.

He also underlined that BJP's stand on this issue has always been consistent, while adding that the Congress did not have the courage to implement it and now the Modi government is doing what the Congress could not.