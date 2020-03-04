'No Holi Gatherings At Rashtrapati Bhavan': President Kovind Amid Coronavirus Scare

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has gripped countries worldwide including India, President Ram Nath Kovind has announced that as a precautionary measure the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings. Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 10.

The announcement comes after the novel coronavirus claimed over 3,000 lives worldwide and infected 28 people in India.

With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2020

The festival of Holi traditionally involves smearing colours on others which requires physical contact. The virus can spread through droplets of infected people.