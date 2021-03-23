Random Covid Testing At Delhi Airport, Railway Station Amid Surge In Cases

Random testing of coronavirus will be held across Delhi's airports, railway and bus stations, the Delhi government declared today amid a surge in infections that is seen as the emergent second wave of the virus.

A bar was also placed on the public celebration of the coming Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra festivals.

The Delhi government said random testing will also be held at gatherings of private buses. The district magistrates and senior police officers of all districts were ordered to strictly follow the instructions.

Delhi is not officially among the 7-plus states that are witnessing a huge spike in cases. The numbers in the national capital, though, are rising fast.