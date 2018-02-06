No 'His Excellency', It's Embarrassing Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

"I often find it embarrassing when the members and even others call the Vice President His Excellency... there is no need to use such phrases in future", said Mr Naidu, whose suggestion came during the Zero Hour when Janata Dal-United member Harvansh Narayan Singh was laying papers in the House.
The Vice President is not in favour of colonial lexicon; earlier during the Winter Session, he had asked MPs to stop saying "I beg to..." before laying papers; he said "Just say, I rise to lay the papers or simply, I lay the papers on the table of the House."
Normally, ministers, before laying the papers, conventionally used to say, "I beg to lay on the table of the House papers listed under my name".
Mr Naidu has also once reprimanded MPs for being late or skipping Parliament. "I would like to advise the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to see that Ministers who are supposed to lay papers on the Table of the House are in the House on time," Mr Naidu had said, adding if some Ministers have other engagements, they should not list papers against their names.