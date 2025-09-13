No Helicopter Travel Due To Rain In Manipur. PM Modi Took Car To Churachandpur

It was raining heavily as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur's Imphal Saturday, his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in 2023.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May 2023 between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the Kuki tribes. Over 250 people were killed in the violence. The violence had also displaced around 60,000 people who are still living in makeshift camps established by the government.

The Prime Minister's first stop was Peace Ground at Churachandpur town in the hills. Next up is Kangla Fort, a place of cultural and political significance.

Churachandpur is where Kuki-Zo people live, and Imphal, a stronghold of Meitei people, are 61 km apart.

Authorities informed the Prime Minister that the weather was not conducive for helicopter travel to Churachandpur because of the rain. The rally venue was about 1.5 hours by road.

The Prime Minister, say sources, decided that he would reach the rally venue by road.

The sources added that the Prime Minister said he would go no matter how much time it took, so that he could interact with the people.

And so he did.

"In order to bring life back on track in Manipur, the government of India is making all possible efforts," PM Modi told a gathering of thousands in Churachandpur.

"I promise you today that I'm with you. The government of India is with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said, while also appealing "to all groups to take the path of peace for realising their dreams".