No Hearse, Madhya Pradesh Man Carries Mother's Body On Bike For Autopsy

A video from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh has surfaced online where a man can be seen carrying her mother's body for a post-mortem on his bike. The woman, identified as Kunwarbai Banshkar, was a resident of Mastapur village. Her family was allegedly refused a hearse by the district hospital after she died due to a snake bite. When the mortuary van was denied, her son was left with no choice but to tie her body to his bike and take her there for an autopsy.



The upper collector SK Ahirwar has ordered an enquiry into the matter.



The incident is reminiscent of the trails of Dana Majhi, a tribal man who walked 10-km carrying his wife's body on his shoulder in Odisha's Kalahandi district in August 2016 after being allegedly denied a hearse by the district hospital.

The incident had triggered a country-wide uproar.

Several such instances have been reported since then.





In March, a differently-abled son and his sister were forced to carry the body of their father on a rickshaw after they were denied a hearse van in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The family of an 80-year-old woman had to carry her body, tied in cloth, on their shoulders from a hospital in Odisha in July last year.

Similar incident was also reported from Jharkhand's Chatra district where a man's body was carried by family members in a bedsheet after being denied a hearse in July last year.



In March 2017, the relatives of a woman were forced to carry her body home on their shoulders after being allegedly denied an ambulance at a government hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The state governments have ordered health departments to ensure that the dead are treated with dignity and respect. However, the plight of the poor appears to be playing on an unending loop.