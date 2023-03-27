Bengaluru Housing Society's Bizarre Rules Leave Internet Fuming

The bizarre rules are being slammed by many on the internet. (Representative image)

It is a common practice for societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to issue rules and guidelines for the residents. Most of these are framed to provide maximum comfort to the flat owners or tenants while ensuring discipline on the premises. However, in a bizarre incident, a society located in Bengaluru's Kundanhalli Gate area, issued guidelines which disallowed bachelors and spinsters, living as tenants, to have guests post 10 pm in their flats.

They also asked them to get prior approval from the owner by email in a situation where the guest needs to stay overnight.

A user took to Reddit to post the notice from the society. It read, "No guests are allowed to Bachelors and Spinster's flats post 10 pm. Guests are not allowed to stay overnight. If required, prior approval from Owner on email, Manager or Association office to be requested by submitting the guests ID proof and furnishing the stay duration and Guest entry on Mygate."

Furthermore, the association said that bachelors and spinsters should follow the rules "strictly". "No relaxation in case of violation. Penalty of Rs. 1000/- or evict," the notice added.

The association also shared some generic rules and regulations which included "no loud music post 10 pm", "no late night parties allowed" and "not to use the corridors and balconies for phone calls post 10 pm".

The user further commented that "in this society in Marathalli, it is okay monitor flats of bachelor's whether guys are going in the flats of girls or not. Guards come ringing on bachelors flats to see if guests have left or not."

Since being shared, the rules are being slammed online with many users expressing their displeasure.

"It's worse than hostels. You're paying money to rent out a flat. It's your flat for the duration that you're renting as per the rantal agreements. Who'll come to your flat and what you'll do in the balcony is purely dependent on you. Society rules are becoming rediculous these days it seems," said a user.

A second person added, "The first part , with specific rules for bachelors is despicable. No calls in balconies or common area post 10 pm , seem like general rules and can be supported. Many people don't realize how loud they can be."

"When unkels run the country...," commented another person.

"That is why i hate staying in societies! Stand alone 3-5 storied buildings are the best. The rent is also low compared to the inflated rents in these societies! This is pathetic!" said another user.

"We are doomed. What part of Bangalore is this," added a person.

"Nonsense, you live by your rules not owner since you actually own the place for the time you are there. Yes loud parties can be avoided, but rest is none of anyone else's business," added another person.