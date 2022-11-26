Want To Rent Flat In Bengaluru? Viral Post Shows What Landlords Are Asking For

Many users were surprised to see such a reaction from the landlord.

All those who live away from their home know how house hunting can be a painful task. Selecting a locality close to your college or office, checking your requirements, negotiating with the broker, then understanding the landlord's preferences and regulations, packing, moving and finally settling in- it can be very exhausting. But have you ever wondered that landlords might ask you about your educational background? In an unusual yet amusing post, a person who was looking for an accommodation claimed that landlords in the city are preferring tenants who have degrees from prestigious institutes like IIT, IIM and Indian School of Business (ISB).

The post was shared by internet user Priyansh Jain on Twitter, where he was rejected by a landlord for not having a degree from the above mentioned institutes, according to a screenshot of a conversation between him and a broker. When Mr Jain asked about a flat on Facebook, the person requested for the link to his LinkedIn profile. The person who placed the ad requested his background information. He added that the flat owner was looking for someone with a particular background before moving on to inquire about Mr Jain's workplace and educational background. Mr Jain replied that he was a vegetarian and worked for an Australian software company Atlassian. However, the broker then asked Mr Jain about his college, to which he said that he had studied at VIT Vellore, a private engineering college. To his surprise, the broker replied "sorry, your profile does not fit." The broker then informed that the owner only prefers "IIT, IIM, CA, ISB graduates."

He captioned the post as, "#Bangalore flat owners, why do you do this?? P.S looking for a single vacancy (preferably vegetarian) near EGL(Indiranagar, Domlur, HAL). Flexible budget based on how good the flat is. Bonus: I can also teach house-party/campfire guitar."

Check out the tweet below:

#Bangalore flat owners, why do you do this?? 😶



P.S looking for a single vacancy (preferably vegetarian) near EGL(Indiranagar, Domlur, HAL). Flexible budget based on how good the flat is

Bonus: I can also teach house-party/campfire guitar@BangaloreRoomi@FindFlatmate@twitrbnbpic.twitter.com/ike3kGI9qm — Priyansh Jain (@Presto412) November 17, 2022

The tweet was posted on November 18 and since then it has amassed 469 likes. Many users were surprised to see such a reaction from the landlord.

"No wonder I couldn't find a flat in Blr. It has been a while since I updated my LinkedIn and GitHub profiles," said a user.

Another user said, "Won't be surprised if there are cohort based courses launched on how to create that perfect Linkedin profile for renting purposes or how to crack a tenant interview with the owner."

"Searching for a new place right now preparing for interviews with land lords. Suggest prep material," said a third person.

"this is kinda funny because this person already has a job omg i didn't know landlords filter for colleges after you graduate too," added another one.

"BLR flat owners "hiring" tenants. One more reason to detest the city!" commented another user.

