No Fan, Bed In Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Cell Next To Indrani Mukerjea's

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday over drugs charges linked to Sushant Rajput's death. (File)

Arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was denied bail today, has been put up in a single cell without a ceiling fan or a bed at Mumbai's Byculla prison.

Her immediate neighbor is Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in a case that captivated the nation.

Rhea Chakraborty is in a single room over security reasons, say sources. The worry is that the young Bollywood actor is in the spotlight because of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigations and she may be attacked by fellow prisoners.

She is guarded round the clock by two constables in three shifts.

Sources say she has been given a mat (chatai) to sleep on and hasn't been given a bed or a pillow.

There is no fan, say officials; a table fan will be provided if allowed by a court.

Officials said these days due to the coronavirus, prisoners are being given milk and turmeric to build immunity. Byculla prison, the only jail for women in Mumbai, has seen some Covid-19 cases in the past few months.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday over drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation and sent to jail for 14 days. She has been charged with organizing marijuana for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular filmstar who died on June 14.

A court today denied bail to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four other accused.