No Discussion On Agniveer Row, 3 Opposition MPs Walk Out Of Defence Panel

Three opposition MPs walked out of a meeting of the Defence Parliamentary Committee today alleging they were not allowed to discuss the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which has sparked protests across the country.

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Uttam Kumar Reddy and BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali walked out of the meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence. They had called for a discussion on the Agnipath scheme arguing it has huge implications and requires parliamentary scrutiny.

The chairman Jual Oram had reportedly said anything outside the agenda of the meeting would not be discussed.

The members reportedly argued with the chairman that not allowing a discussion on Agnipath amounted to insulting parliament and not informing the committee about the scheme is breach of privilege.

They urged him to list the issue for discussion in the next meeting, but the chairman reportedly denied permission.

Mr Oram, according to news agency PTI, said issues to be discussed at Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings are decided in advance at the beginning of the year.

Agnipath allows a four-year tour of duty, after which 25 per cent personnel would be absorbed into the force based on their performance.

Under the scheme, people between 17 and 23 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Military aspirants who have lost two years to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which there was no military recruitment, have a one-time chance to try for Agnipath. The government in June increased the upper age limit for the scheme to 23 from 21 years after protests broke out.

Some Agnipath applicants have raised concerns over what would happen to them after their four-year service ends. In response, the government made a range of announcements about what they could do once their tour of duty is over.