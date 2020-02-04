'No Decision To Prepare NRC On National Level': Government To Parliament

Sources say the centre is proactively reaching out to the non-BJP Chief Ministers of states (File)

The government today said in parliament it is not planning to conduct the nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level."

With this clarification, the government hopes to calm tempers of those who have been protesting the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the past two months.

The CAA, which for the first time in India makes religion the test of citizenship, was passed by parliament in December last year, sparking nationwide protests. The centre is yet to publish the draft rules.

Critics say protests against the law by citizens and the opposition are the main reason behind the delay in CAA's implementation.

Sources say the centre is proactively reaching out to the non-BJP chief ministers who have refused to implement the contentious law. The ministry is in touch with such leaders and is trying to bring them on board before the rules are published.

"There have been concerns of many states (on CAA)...we are in touch with many CMs - both of BJP and opposition parties- and are trying to address their fears and explaining the government's position," the minister added.

The government says the law will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last year that there had been no discussions on nationwide NRC.

"I want to tell the 130 crore citizens of India that since my government has come to power, since 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere. Only after the Supreme Court's order, this exercise was done for Assam," he had said.