'No Deal With Amit Shah, Protests To Continue': Wrestler Bajrang Punia To NDTV

"We are ready to quit our jobs if it becomes an obstacle in our agitation," he said.

Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia, one of the elite grapplers leading the protest against wrestling federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, today said they were asked by the government not to talk about the Saturday evening meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Punia told NDTV that they didn't have any "setting" with the Home Minister, and that Mr Shah told them that an investigation was underway. "The protest movement hasn't died down, it will continue. We have been strategising on how to take it forward," he said.

Bajrang Punia had earlier told NDTV that they met the Home Minister late on Saturday evening at his Delhi home.

Sources say the meeting began at 11 pm and lasted for more than an hour. It was attended by Mr Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

The wrestlers demanded an impartial probe and quick action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, including a minor, they said.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone, it's learnt. "Let the law take its own course," he reportedly told the wrestlers.

Bajrang Punia said they asked him why Mr Singh was not arrested, and asserted that the wrestlers won't back down just on assurances of action.

On the recent speculations suggesting the protests would die down over the wrestlers rejoining their Railways jobs, Mr Punia said they had taken a leave from their jobs and reported back for one day to sign in after they were evicted from Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site. "We haven't gone back to our jobs since," he said.

"We have put everything at stake, and are ready to quit our government jobs if it becomes an obstacle in our agitation. It's not a big deal," he added.

"This is a fight for respect and dignity. We don't fear rumours, or losing the railways job. We'll quit the job if anyone pressurises us," Mr Punia said.