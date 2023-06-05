'Life At Stake, Job Small Thing': Wrestlers On Reports Of Ending Protest

Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia rejoined their posts as OSD (Sports) in Indian Railways

Ace athletes Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have said they will not hesitate to leave work if it comes in the way of their fight for justice against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest, have resumed their duties in the railways.

The wrestlers have denied reports of withdrawing from the protest. "This is our fight for justice. We will not step back," Ms Malikkh said.

"Those who said our medals are worth Rs 15 are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, so a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even 10 seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job," Vinesh Phogat tweeted in Hindi.

The wrestlers had also met Home Minister Amit Shah late Saturday evening to request him for an impartial probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone, it's learnt. "Let the law take its own course," he reportedly told the wrestlers.

Ms Malikkh today said that they had a "normal" conversation with Mr Shah. "We have only one demand - to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. We will continue our protest until we get justice," she said.

Sources say the protesting wrestlers had sought a meeting with Mr Shah after their five-day deadline for action against the wrestling federation chief ended on Saturday.