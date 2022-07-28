No Data On Attacks On Individual Minority Communities: Centre In Rajya Sabha

"Specific data on attacks against individual community not maintained centrally," the Centre said.

Law and order is a state subject and specific data on attacks against any individual community is not maintained centrally, the government said today in response to questions by Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab on attack on minorities.

Mr Wahab, who belongs to the Indian Union Muslim League, had asked whether attacks against minority communities have increased in the recent past and if so, what measures have been taken by the government to ensure their protection. The MP from Kerala had also questioned whether the government has any data on the attack against institutions that belong to minority communities and if so, their details.

The written answer from Smriti Irani, who holds the Minority Affairs portfolio, read: "Public Order and 'Police' are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, registration and prosecution of crimes against all citizens including minorities, rests with the respective State Governments. As such, specific data regarding attacks against individual community is not maintained centrally."

The Government of India, the minister added, monitors the internal security and law and order situation in the country and issues appropriate advisories "to maintain peace, public tranquility and communal harmony".

"Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are deployed to aid and assist State Governments, on their request, to maintain law and order and public tranquility," she added.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has issued Communal Harmony Guidelines, which, inter-alia lay down standard operating procedure to deal with situations arising out of any violence. These guidelines are aimed to maintain due vigilance, careful planning and preparatory measures to prevent and pre-empt communal violence," read the answer.