No Covid Report For Fully Vaccinated Air Travellers Arriving In Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday exempted fully vaccinated air passengers arriving in the state from carrying a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test report, officials said.

Earlier this month, the state government had issued guidelines in connection with mandatory COVID-19 test report for air passengers.

Under the rules, it had stated that travellers inoculated with both the doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines will also have to produce at airports a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight from outside Chhattisgarh.

The General Administration Department on Monday amended this provision and stated that passengers who have received both the doses of vaccines have been exempted from carrying a negative report of RT-PCR test (considered gold standard for coronavirus testing), a public relations department officer in Raipur said.

For remaining air passengers, the earlier rule of mandatory test report will continue to be in force, he said.

The state has airports in capital Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur.